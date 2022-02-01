The trial of Patrick Zaki has been updated on 6 April. It was the Egyptian student of Alma Mater University himself who made it known on Twitter.

The ‘nightmare’ for Zaki, who was released from the Mansoura court on 7 December 2020, began on 7 February 2020, when he was taken behind bars in the infamous Tora prison, after being stopped at the Cairo airport. He had returned to Egypt to visit his family, a period of vacation that had instead cost him his arrest. Only in the last months of his detention was he transferred to al-Mansoura prison, the city where Zaki was born on June 16, 1991.

The charges mentioned in the arrest warrant are threat to national security, incitement to illegal protests, subversion, dissemination of false news, propaganda for terrorism. In particular, the Egyptian researcher allegedly carried out subversive propaganda through some posts published on Facebook.

The indictment took place instead for “spreading false news inside and outside the country” on the basis of three articles written by Zaki. Among the texts accused, one stands out, written in 2019 on Coptic Christians in Egypt persecuted by the Islamic State, ISIS, and discriminated against by some elements of Muslim society. Zaki himself belongs to the Egyptian Coptic community. In recent months there have been hearings in which Zaki’s preventive detention was renewed each time for 15 or 45 days, despite numerous appeals and initiatives from the Italian government, politicians, activists and associations.