Patrick Zaki: “A prisoner’s radio saved my life”

Patrick Zaki he got out of prison later 22 months Of prison in Egypt. Since 8 December 22021 he is on bail. Thirty years old, civil rights activist and student of the University of Bologna, was arrested on February 7, 2020 upon returning to Cairo. “When I got to the airport, al passport control– says in one of his articles on 7, the Corriere della Sera insert – the agent responsible for declarations and stamps stopped me and he asked me to wait because there seemed to be one confusion between my name and someone else’s. It was a surreal moment, because i knew what would follow but at the same time the excuse the agent was like that naive to be a bit silly“.

“Several days passed, I don’t know exactly how many, – continues Zaki in his first article for the Corriere insert – and I was transferred from the police station in Mansoura to the prison complex of Talkhain a cell which housed more than 40 people. They were not political prisoners but common, each had committed a crime: among them: draft evaders, street children, drug dealers and even someone who had failed to pay alimony. There was no way Sit. In that place it was necessary sleeping on your side, so that everyone had a little more space. He saved me the football. I was in the cell with a man who was irritated by my presence but who he had a radio from which to listen to the games. I am a big fan of the Egyptian team of Zamalek. Football saved my life. “

