Israel Palestine War, Patrick Zaki: long post to have his say and take sides. No reference to the rave massacre

Patrick Zaki has taken sides, the Egyptian activist has no doubts about the culprit in the war between Israel and Palestine: “There is only one serial killer and his name is Netanyhau“. Zaki, through his social profiles, declares himself on the side of Hamas. On his twitter account Zaki posts some thoughts on what is happening and relaunches news from the Arab world. “When a serial killer – writes Zaki – tries to convince the international community that it respects international conventions, to legalize the killing of civilians… Where can they go!!!”. In Zaki’s long story on Twitter there is not a single image of the Hamas attack, of the kidnapping of boys and girls and the massacre of his peers at the rave party. The activist posts only one video of the brutal attack from an Arab account, where a desperate woman and child are seen in the hands of a group of militiamen. Zaki translates a voice that says: “Don’t touch it. Nobody will touch her, she is a woman and she has children, give her the covers and let the world see that we are human“.

When a serial killer tries to convince the international community that he respects international conventions, to legalize the killing of civilians.

where can they go!!! https://t.co/ypNC1i83WQ — Patrickzaki (@patrickzaki1) October 7, 2023

However, Zaki’s reports on the Israeli reaction are dramatic and the bombings on Gaza, with the continuous updating of dead and wounded, and very tender photos of little girls who according to him would have been killed by the “Zionists”, accusing the Israeli government of “war crimes” also for having announced the cut of supplies of food, water, fuel and electricity to the Gaza Strip. Here is Zaki’s thought: “You cannot support the freedom fighters in Ukraine, as they resist Russian occupation, but not in Palestineagainst the Israeli occupationunless you have a conscience. Looking at the Western government, media and experts (and Arab Zionists) today…”..

