“Thanks to all of you if I’m home”. So Patrick Zaki, in connection with ‘Che Tempo che fa’. “Now I’m fine and I have to really thank everyone. I’m still trying to understand what happened to me, but I feel like I’m in a dream,” the Egyptian student, released after 22 months of detention, told Fabio Fazio. Zaki explained that he did not immediately understand that he was released: “When I was able to park the road and they removed the handcuffs I was confused. I asked my family what was going on. When I got into the car I said to myself. “but am I really free?”.

As for the possibility of returning to Italy, the student explained: “I have to ask my lawyers first, what I know for sure is that for now I have no travel ban. I believe I can come to Italy as soon as possible. being in Bologna, which is a dream if I could get there. I hope to make it. Fingers crossed for the next hearing. “

“What allowed me to go on? I tried to turn everything that happened to me in my favor, the love of my family, friends and everyone in Italy, especially the Bolognese, helped me. Being outside is it was an incredible emotion, even now I’m not believing it “, Zaki said again.