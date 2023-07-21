ROME. «I’m planning to be there in Bologna on Saturday morning arriving in Milan». On his first day as a free man, Patrick Zaki, in the evening, leaves the Italian embassy in Cairo with the documents in his hand that will allow him to leave Egypt and return to the capital of Emilia. “Thanks to the Italian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, repeats the researcher, “excited” in view of returning to Italy “for the first time in four years in a short visit of a few days”. Meanwhile, at home in Mensura, he is waiting for him «a party with his girlfriend, friends and my family», he tells The print: «I don’t know if it will be my last night in Egypt, I can’t wait to get to Bologna». Bureaucratic tasks have extended the timing of the departure initially scheduled for yesterday.

In the same hours in which the 32-year-old completes the procedures to reach Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hears Al Sisi on the phone, “to thank him for the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki” and reiterate the appreciation of his government for “a gesture of great importance”. The note announces the next step in the process of normalizing relations with Cairo: “The phone call was also an opportunity to explore some bilateral issues and to make a point in view of the Conference on development and migration on Sunday in Rome”. Egypt will be represented by Prime Minister Madbouly. On the day of success, no mention of the unpunished murder of Giulio Regeni, suspended behind the happy ending of Zaki. A result achieved without “no bartering, no under-the-table negotiations”, repeats Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. No member of the government is expected to welcome the 32-year-old Egyptian at the airport. To the agency To say an official of the Farnesina guaranteed that with “the pardon” the “elimination” of the travel ban imposed by the Egyptian authorities with the charges against the researcher will be automatic. After three years – of which 22 months in pre-trial detention spent sleeping on the floor in prison – the Coptic student has definitively left behind the charge of “dissemination of false news inside and outside the country”. Zaki calls it “the ordeal that began in 2020”. He expresses the wish that a benevolent fate will also touch the others, the only political content of hours dedicated to relief: “I hope that for all Egyptian prisoners the ordeal will end as soon as possible and that this will be the beginning of a turning point”. With him, President Al Sisi also pardoned human rights lawyer Mohamed El-Baqer.

Yesterday, at the end of the morning, Zaki passed the barriers of the New Mansura Police Directorate and embraced his mother Hala, his sister Marise, his father George and his girlfriend Reny Iskander, who will accompany him to Italy. Among activists, moments like these are defined by a specific expression: “Patrick on the asphalt”, Patrick free. Tuesday evening, when the guards showed up to take him back to prison, it was “the most difficult moment,” said the 32-year-old Egyptian. “I didn’t expect such a heavy sentence.” And hope seemed to fade away: “I felt that I would be back in the storm again, that my future was blocked” by “prison” and “waiting”, he told theHandle researcher. “Still prison and then the ban on travel.” Instead, at the latest on Saturday he could be in the Bologna that he has chosen as his adopted city. Under the Two Towers he will be welcomed back by a welcome back party and by honorary citizenship approved by the municipality already two years ago: “We will discuss what he wants to do in Bologna, in our country, how much time will remain”, the waiting words of the Bolognese mayor Matteo Lepore. The researcher would have expressed the desire to continue his studies at the Alma Mater with a doctorate, according to the vice-rector of the city’s University Federico Condello: «The doctorate can be done in Bologna or elsewhere – commented the professor – there is a competition, a public selection. He’ll have to play it.” For now, Zaki’s visit to Bologna will only be temporary, at most two weeks: «a short vacation with my adorable fiancée before returning to Egypt to finish preparing our home and getting ready for the wedding next September».