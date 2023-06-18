The Egyptian student of the Alma Mater University of Bologna Patrick Zaki, on trial in Egypt, will ask for the travel ban imposed on him by the Cairo authorities to be lifted in order to be able to discuss his degree thesis in person. He announced it himself via Twitter. ”Today I submitted the final version of my master’s thesis at the University of Bologna, four years after the start of that long and arduous journey. The university administration has informed me that the date set to discuss the thesis will be next July 4, 5 or 6, according to the university rules. Consequently, I decided to take legal action and knock on doors again to try to get the chance to travel and be able to discuss my thesis in person before the commission of professors who will evaluate it”, wrote Zaki.

The Egyptian student, who will have to appear in court in Egypt on 18 July for a new hearing in the trial against him, announced that ”today I will present a new request to the Public Prosecutor to ask to be able to travel to Italy so as to be able to participate in the graduation ceremony, on the condition that I return to Egypt before any commitment related to the sessions of my process, on July 18”. Zaki says he ”hopes that this time the voice of reason and wisdom will prevail, that I will be granted permission to travel and that my future will not be further compromised”.