Patrick Zaki is free, expected shortly in Italy

Researcher Patrick Zakipardoned yesterday by Egyptian President Al-Sisi, was released from prison where he was held, in Mansoura, in Egypt. It could soon arrive in Italy. “Now I’m free, I think about returning to Italy as soon as possible, let’s hope it happens soon“, Zaki told reporters as soon as he left the Police Directorate building. “I’m thinking of returning to Bologna, to be with my colleagues at the university. Now I’m going back to Cairo.”

As soon as he was released, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped T-shirt on the edge of a series of barriers, Zaki hugged his mother Hala for several seconds, then his girlfriend Reny Iskander, his sister Marise and his father George. Just yesterday, in fact, July 19th Egyptian President al-Sisi pardoned him, after earlier this week the young business had been definitively sentenced to three years in prison, of which 14 months are still to be served. The sentence of the special court – which had condemned the activist for “spread of fake news” for some articles written on social media – it was not appealable and yesterday Zaki was arrested immediately in the courtroom.

“Patrick is finally free. I can’t wait for him to arrive in Bologna to hug him”, commented the spokesperson for Amnesty International Italy to LaPresse, Richard Noury. “Now we hope that he can take full possession of his right to travel from Egypt to Italy but also from Italy to Egypt”.

After the announcement of the pardon, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had announced that Zaki would arrive in Italy today. It was February 7, 2020 when Zaki was arrested at Cairo airport: he had arrived to spend a vacation period from Italy, where he was attending a master’s degree in gender studies at the University of Bologna.

Subscribe to the newsletter

