Patrick Zaki has arrived in Milan. As expected, the Egyptian researcher was welcomed by the Rector of the University of Bologna, Giovanni Molari and his professor Rita Monticelli, at Terminal 1 of the Malpensa airport. After the direct trip from Cairo, Zaki will be accompanied to Bologna where he will meet the press this evening.

“Thanks to the Italian government for what it has done in the last few days, I really appreciate everything they have done,” he said Patrick Zaki to reporters at Cairo airport. “I’m really excited to be here,” she said. “Thanks to Italian diplomacy in Egypt”, he added, quoting the Italian Ambassador in Cairo, Michele Quaroni, and the councilor Marco Cardoni.

“Wish me luck, I hope to be there in a few hours”: Patrick Zaki said as he entered Cairo airport with his girlfriend Rény Iskander and his sister Marise. Greeting them outside Terminal 3 were Patrick’s mother, Mrs. Hala, visibly moved, and father George. The “good luck” that the Egyptian researcher wished himself was implicitly but clearly linked to the fact that the revocation of his travel ban had to be formalized only today at noon Egyptian time, therefore less than two hours before taking off with a flight Egyptair to Milan Malpensa to take and then continue by car towards Bologna. Yesterday one of his lawyers had reminded ANSA that the only way to ensure the revocation of a ban on expatriation in Egypt is to make an attempt to go through passport control with a plane ticket, as Patrick is doing.

