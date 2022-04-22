Now an answer is awaited. The thirty-year-old is on the loose in Egypt after his release from prison on 8 December and would like to ask permission to take the exams in Bologna before 21 June.

CAIRO. Patrick Zaki has applied to travel abroad, and then go to Italy, while he is still on trial in Egypt, confirming a development announced earlier this month, an Egyptian judicial source informed about the procedure reported. “Patrick’s lawyers have submitted a request to the Attorney General for his departure and are awaiting a response,” the source told ANSA without specifying when the request was forwarded or whether the ruling is expected before or after the next hearing , set for June 21st. What is relevant in the trial for the dissemination of false news in which the Egyptian student of the University of Bologna risks five years in prison is however above all an awaited sentence of the Constitutional Court on a procedure similar to him and which could put an end to his story. judicial.

The Egyptian Council must in fact rule on the legitimacy of the use of special courts such as the one for State Security which is judging Patrick even after the end of the state of emergency lifted in Egypt last October. On the occasion of the most recent hearing in his trial centered on an article he wrote in 2019, the one held on April 5, the same human and civil rights activist had revealed that he was trying to get permission to sit for face-to-face exams. in Bologna already before 21 June. The thirty-year-old is on the loose after being released from prison on 8 December and having reached the end of 22 months of pre-trial detention, but at the moment he cannot return to Italy.