Patrick Zaki got married to his partner Reny Iskander in Cairo

After return to Italythe honorary citizenship of Bologna and the grace received from Egyptthe human rights defender, Patrick Zakigot married at Cairo with his girlfriend Reny Iskander. The ceremony took place at Coptic church of San Marco in the Heliopolis neighborhood of the Egyptian capital, following the Coptic-Orthodox rite characterized by liturgical songs.

In addition to the parents of the bride and groom (father George and mother Hala) and Patrick’s sister, Marise, in the church were present, among others, his main lawyer, Hoda Nasrallah, and several militants for the defense of human rights in Egypt, including Ahmed Douma, like Patrick pardoned this summer by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The bride wore a vaporous white dress with veil and Patrick wore a black suit with bow tie and white shirt. During the service Patrick then wore a heavy white tunic with golden borders and cross and Reny a matching cape.

Patrick Zaki got married, images of the wedding in Cairo

