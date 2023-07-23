The release of Zaki “is a result achieved with patience and determination, the pardon granted is another sign of respect that Italy has at the moment, a different approach with the countries of North Africa”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in an interview with Tg1 at 8pm. “It was an important goal for us, I’m happy to have achieved it, I don’t expect gratitude, it was right to do it“.

Zaki will be in Italy tomorrow. There will be no press conference upon arrival at Malpensa airport, but a press conference with Zaki, the rector Giovanni Molari and professor Rita Monticelli will be held at the rectorate of the University of Bologna at 20.30. Sunday 30 July at 20, in agreement with the Municipality of Bologna, a public celebration is scheduled in Piazza Maggiore. The return to Italy from Egypt was initially scheduled for today but, as Zaki explained on Twitter yesterday, there was “a slight change in the plans”.