Patrick Zaki will be in Bologna “Saturday morning” and today he applied for a visa at the Italian embassy. The young Egyptian himself announced it on Facebook, saying he was “very excited” about return to the capital of Emilia for the first time after 4 years. Zaki received a pardon from the Egyptian president to Sisi.

The visit to Bologna will be short, a few days “to meet colleagues, professors and friends” and to “spend a short vacation with my adorable fiancée before returning to Egypt to finish preparing our home and getting ready for the wedding next September”. “I am happy that the ordeal that started in February 2020 is over,” added Zaki.

After being sentenced to three years in prison “I was a little depressed – he told Rai microphones – these were intense days, but luckily now I’m free”. Zaki thanked “the city of Bologna, the rector of the University, the citizens of Bologna, a community of which I feel lucky to be a part, because they have been dealing with the case for years now”. And then he thanked “the diplomats for the international dialogue they have begun and all those who have stayed by my side in recent days, making great efforts to give me back my freedom”.

﻿The pardon granted by the Egyptian president, which arrived the day after the sentence to three years in prison by a Mansoura court for spreading alleged false news in a post on the Coptic minorities, marked the end of a three-year nightmare.

A photo of a smiling Zaki making the victory sign with his right hand raised is posted on Facebook. The same image released on Twitter by Hossam Bahgat, human rights activist, director of the Eipr (Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights). “Patrick on the street”, Bahgat tweeted the day after the news of the pardon granted to Zaki by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

“I told you we’d win”wrote on Facebook, with a double heart, Reny Iskander, Patrick Zaki’s girlfriend. The girl shared two photos with Patrick free taken on the sidewalk of an Egyptian street after the young researcher was released.