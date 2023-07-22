“Slight change” in the plans of Patrick Zaki. After the grace in Egypt and the announcement of the arrival in Italy, the student of the Alma Mater of Bologna will have to wait a few more hours before being able to leave. As Zaki himself explains in a tweet, in fact, “it has come to our attention that the official documents to lift the travel ban will be finalized on Sunday at noon“. For this reason, the student had to postpone his trip, initially scheduled for today, by a few days. “We will have to travel after making sure that my legal situation is 100% clear – he explains -. Don’t worry Bologna, I’ll arrive in a couple of days, we just have to wait another two days”, yesterday’s tweet.

Zaki will arrive in Italy with a scheduled flight and once landed in Milan, the activist will then move to Bologna. “The decision to take a scheduled flight that will take him to Milan is completely correct. He is a defender of human rights who maintains his independence from governments, of whatever color they are”, commented yesterday to Adnkronos Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy regarding the rumors about the researcher’s choice to refuse the state flight.

“Zaki appreciates everything that has been done for him: in these hours he has done so largely thanking the Italian institutions – he continues – However, the decision to take a scheduled flight, rather than a state flight, is normal for a defender of human rights, it is part of his being independent. I would have made the same choice and this does not mean being against governments”.

The hypothesis of a meeting with Prime Minister Meloni? “The possibility would have been more concrete if Zaki had chosen the state flight and landed at Ciampino. Then he added: “We spoke with Patrick Zaki, he told me that he can’t wait to be in Bologna, that’s where we’ll hug tomorrow”.