Some time ago Jason momoa announced that the filming of Aquaman 2 had already started. However, we have had very few updates on the plot and other details related to its making.

However, ET Online has spoken with Patrick Wilson about the sequel to the popular DC Comics character and – in addition to confirming his participation in the feature film – has given some small clues as to what we can expect from the aforementioned adaptation. “With James [Wan]When it comes back for a sequel, it gets bigger and better. More spacious and fun, more action, more character work. It’s super fun”.

Wilson will return to incarnate King Orm, character that supposed a physical evolution for the actor. “This is my eighth week of training,” he said.

This project of Dc comics It would be the return of the Wan-Wilson duo to the scene. This is because they both worked together in the first installments of The Conjuring.

Your costar in the Warren extended universe, Vera farmiga, he also has his own projects on the doorstep. It is known that Farmiga will share the scene with the pop star Hailee steinfeld, who will play Kate Bishop in a new film adaptation of Marvel. “Hailee does very well on paper. I play his mother and I had a great time. It will be very special, I think ”.

When is Aquaman 2 released?

Despite the delays inherent in the current health situation, the film starring Jason momoa is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 3

The duo of actors returns to the arena of demonic films with the recent premiere of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. For now, the film has already seen the light in various cinemas around the world on June 4. Nevertheless, is also available through HBO Max.

When does HBO Max arrive in Latin America?

According to preliminary information, The streaming platform will be available throughout Latin America at the end of June this year.