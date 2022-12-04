A quiet Sunday in December takes on a sad and bitter taste for all Formula 1 fans. In fact, the terrible news of the ex-driver’s death has arrived from France Patrick Tambay, who passed away today at the age of 73. Tambay was a name known to all Circus enthusiasts of a certain age, who witnessed live the deeds of the fast French rider, capable of conquering 11 podiums and 2 victories in 114 GPs in his career. During his F1 career, the Parisian had played in eight different teams. However, his sporting parable remains linked to two teams in particular: Renault and above all Ferrari. Tambay indeed in Maranello had replaced in 1982 the late Gilles Villeneuve after the tragedy of Zolder, also picking up two victories on the Canadian’s #27. The first at Hockenheim, on the weekend of the terrifying accident that had broken Didier Pironi’s legs and career, on the other red. The second at Imola, exactly one year after Pironi’s ‘snub’ to Villeneuve’s detriment, in a sort of remote handover from one number 27 to another. It was precisely that feat that made Tambay unforgettable in the hearts of all Ferraristi. That 1983, the year of the triumph on the Santerno, was also the highest peak of Tambay’s career, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ standings. Even his last race ended today, halted by a long illness that had struck him.





ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





