Deadpool 3 It is perhaps one of the most anticipated MCU movies, as it will introduce the talking mutant to this universe. As if that were not enough, it will have the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and possibly Professor X. At least that’s how it seems to indicate the actor Patrick Stewart.

This actor has been responsible for bringing Professor X to life in the original X-Men and the Multiverse of Madness tapes. In an interview with ComicBook, the actor was asked about his possible return to Deadpool 3. What she said confirms nothing, but gives hope.

Patrick Stewart said that Marvel put him “on hold” regarding the return of Professor X. While this isn’t confirmation, it sounds like Disney is considering their options. Since the professor had the apparition of him as a member of the Illuminati, they may reunite him with Wolverine.

There is still a long time left for the premiere of Deadpool 3 so there is still plenty of opportunity to accommodate even a cameo. Knowing the irreverence of the character’s tapes, his appearance would not be so strange to us. Plus it could work as an X-Men introduction to the MCU.. Would you like it to come out?

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

A few months ago it became known that Deadpool 3 it will happen within the MCU and would feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. However, the details about its plot are still kept secret. Some rumors indicate that it will be a travel movie in the style of A Whole Childbirth and Nothing in commonbut with the pair of mutants.

Source: Ryan Reynolds

The sequel will start filming during the next month of May. If all goes well, its premiere is expected for November 8, 2024. There is still some time left for it to start production and even more for its premiere, so we could still have more information. What do you expect from this closing trilogy?

