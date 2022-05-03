The Huesca Sports Society has set its sights on one of the most outstanding players of the First RFEF: Patrick Soko. The 24-year-old Cameroonian winger has been key in the promotion to the Second Division with Racing de Santander, with ten assists and five goals. The contract of the fast right-wing player ends next June and the Huesca have gone ahead of other teams in the category in hiring the footballer, according to Sportaragon.

Soko has had his best season, after acclimatizing last year to Spanish football with Racing, with whom he played 18 games (three goals and five assists). The Cameroonian is a globetrotter and his career began in the first division of his country, with Astres in the 2011-12 campaign. In 2016 he crossed the Atlantic to play for the Dominican Republic. His next adventure was in Mexico. In 2017-18, he signed for Atlas Guadalajara and then for Atlante and Mineros de Zacatecas, these last two teams in the second category.

This signing is the first piece of the future project that is looking for a coach for the next course. Xisco Muñoz announced the end of his stage at Huesca after the Aragonese derby and the sports management, headed by Rubén García, is looking for the Balearic’s successor. The next tenant of the El Alcoraz bench will be the one who decides Soko’s immediate future, since at the moment the Huesca have two right wingers with a contract: Joaquín Muñoz and Gerard Valentín. In the next preseason Soko will try to convince the next Huesca coach of his level.