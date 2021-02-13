Patrick Romantik He is one of the best-known Peruvian talents in the Latin music industry, as part of the Sony Music and Warner Chappell Music companies he has been part of the staff of composers for Natti Natasha, Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Pedro Capó , among other stars.

Despite the great success of the Peruvian who migrated to the United States at the age of 16 and who was an adolescent ‘thousand jobs’ to fulfill his dream of being an artist, he decided to return to Peru to rediscover a musical identity that he found in tropical sounds of the cumbia.

You started your artistic career in the United States and you managed to succeed. Why did you decide to return to Peru?

Having worked with many artists, I understood that my identity was very important as a composer and this identity comes precisely from my country, from my roots, from my music. Having already created a clear identity with cumbia here, if you talk about cumbia in the Latin industry they will talk about me directly. I have been the one who has pushed cumbia in the commercial sector, far apart from the cumbia sector that exists in many countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru. Cumbia was not within the commercial category, it had happened sporadically.

There was a time in the US industry when almost every song included cumbia, “Sin pijama”, “Mayores” or “Lindo pero brudo”.

Cumbia fused with the urban genre …

Exactly, it is a more current cumbia. It is part of this identity of my country. I wanted to return not only to feed myself more of our cumbia, because, apart from introducing cumbia in the commercial sector around the world, I wanted us to have our commercial cumbia. Our style is heard nowhere else. So the first step was to go to Peru to sit down with all these Peruvian orchestras and artists to see the way to evolve them and to evolve myself.

With which artist did you have the first contact here in Peru?

The first contact in Peru was with ‘El viejo Rodríguez’, a very popular producer. He has been my key to the evolution of cumbia, to contact other artists, he became a meeting point for example with Christian Yaipén, Deyvis Orosco or Maricarmen Marín.

Do you think the music industry in Peru is individualistic?

I think it is an old habit, an old-fashioned mentality. The industry has not yet matured in Peru. Everything that is together and ‘featurings’ has started right now, before seeing a meeting between a salsa artist with a cumbia artist was very difficult.

Now, the Peruvian industry is taking a turn, it is waking up, this is going to happen more often, we are going to begin to appreciate our artists in a different way.

Patrick Romantik has been working on new songs for Enrique Iglesias, Pedro Capó, Guaynaa, Camilo, among other national and international artists. Photo: Patrik Romantik Instagram

You have already done collaborations with Grupo 5, which is an orchestra as old as Agua Marina or Armonía 10. Why do you think we don’t see collaborations with these latest groups?

That is a folkloric idiom, the cumbias of Armonía 10 and Agua Marina are more folkloric and that is respected. Everyone has their space and young people need new sounds of cumbia, the new generations need a new identity, the previous one already had our parents, our grandparents.

You have a long career as a composer, but it was only in 2019 that you launched yourself as a singer with the song “Cerquita de mi” …

I have been singing since I was very young and everything that is music for me has been since I was a baby, I have seen myself in all positions, let’s say that if this were a football game, I have already been a defender, I have been a goalkeeper, I have been a midfielder, That was missing, which I had also been developing for many years, but everything has happened at the time.

One thing led to another, before dedicating myself to composition I was dedicated to engineering, production, arrangements, but always music, they didn’t give me another talent.

What was the most difficult thing you faced during your career as an artist?

I come from a family where no one is a musician, one of the most difficult things was prejudice, because many think that music is just a hobby where very few survive. At that time in Peru there was no place to study music, there was only a conservatory and you left with a technical degree.

When I got here (United States) I worked on absolutely everything you can imagine, I collected garbage, bottles, I unloaded containers. Apart from all that, the most difficult thing has been facing prejudice, not only that of my parents, but that of the world.

Patrick Romantik has been working on new songs for Enrique Iglesias, Pedro Capó, Guaynaa, Camilo, among other national and international artists. Photo: Patrik Romantik Instagram

How are you given the opportunity to work in music?

Little by little because what I was working on, I was buying my instruments, my little things and in turn I was living my life and meeting musicians. So the first thing I did was form a rock and roll band with guys that I met here. It was called the Inner Element.

So you were always clear about what you wanted?

Suddenly it is not being clear, it is that I really had no other, for me it was ‘either it is the music or it is the music’, because the school and university model did not work for me, I am too hyperactive, I have a deficit of attention.

I said ‘whatever I have to do’, even if it is singing at night, recording in the mornings, as an engineer in the afternoon but always music. With this thinking I have done production, been an engineer, tuned voices, recorded guitars for many albums, charango, bass, piano, at some point I played in reggae bands.

I see that you are quite open to all musical genres …

Yes, I like everything that is music. Many times people say “but how can you like huayno if you like rock and you like cumbia and you like reggaeton”, and I say that “it’s not that I like huayno, it’s that I love it”.

I feel that the different musical genres are like people, some people you like because they are happy and fun, others you like because they are introspective, intelligent and can give you good advice. Not everyone has to look alike and the same is true with musical genres.

Patrick Romantik has been working on new songs for Enrique Iglesias, Pedro Capó, Guaynaa, Camilo, among other national and international artists. Photo: Patrik Romantik Instagram

What gender are you most fond of?

I think I have more ‘sweet potato’ to cumbia, because it gives me everything I need. Obviously there are many stages in my life where I played acoustic songs with my guitar and microphone, ballads, but it wasn’t my thing, I was bored, by the third song I didn’t want to play anymore. When I got to the cumbia, the party, the bullón, the emotion of the stage, the people live it, the ‘chelitas’, that won my heart.

Cumbia is a genre that has gained value among the youngest only in recent years, before not everyone listened to it …

It happened with the sauce too. It was marginalized and it’s a bit more illogical because salsa has a lot of music, cumbia is beautiful and you have to be a good musician to play it and to sing it, but to play salsa you have to be a student, not just any musician plays salsa.

What is the most rewarding for you as a musician?

Living from music for me became very rewarding because not many people manage to have it. It is like a legend when it comes to living from music, as something that is only from fairy tales. Helping my family thanks to this, my country, traveling and sitting with the artists of Peru is the most gratifying for me.

What would you say to those who want to pursue a musical career?

If they really want to, they are going to get it, put that on their heads. If you really want it, you are going to get it, no matter who tells you no, no matter who tells you it can’t or who tells you that doing something else would be better.

There will be many things and not only people, but also depression because one says it very easily but there were very difficult moments in my life. Many times they ask me how long I hesitated and I say that to this day I live it, it is to decide that you can do it.

You have already worked with Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer López, Servando and Florentino. Do you have a number of artists?

I have always said that if you are going to dream, give it everything, yes I dreamed it and I imagined it but I was not sure until it happened and then I did not believe it either. When Enrique (Iglesias) recorded me, I said ‘ok, how cool’ and when I heard it I couldn’t believe it, we had a very high fence with the song “It hurts my heart”, because the song before that had been “Dancing”, a super hit.

I had never had a success of this level, because the song turned out to be number one in 67 countries, at that moment I actually started to fall more and from that, my whole life in the industry changed me because it put me in the eyes of artists, producers, labels, then it was a little easier.

Is there an international artist you haven’t worked with yet but would like to?

Many! Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, now I’m working in the Anglo world because I also write in English

What projects are you working on now as a singer and songwriter?

As a composer I am working on the new album by Pedro Capó, Enrique Iglesias, Camilo, Guaynaa, there are many songs so far this year. We write two or three songs a night, so I also have pending compositions with Peruvian artists, Maricarmen Marín, Tommy Portugal, Shania Lazo, Marisol and the magic of the north. I’ve been nonstop.

As a singer I have my next singles ready, a song with the Yaipén Brothers and Erick Elera that is about to come out, we are about to record the video clip and I also have a surprise, it has to do with record labels, a new beginning, with very important in the Latin industry.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.