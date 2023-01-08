During the European Championships all-round, Patrick Roest had to deal with a lot. An old-fashioned Norway-Netherlands duel followed on the final 10,000 meters. All the better that he brought it to a successful conclusion against Sander Eitrem. “I was angry and I was disappointed. Of course you have doubts.”
