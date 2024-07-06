Patrick Radden Keefe (Boston, United States, 48 ​​years old) has been passing through Barcelona for a month. “I have lived like a cloistered monk, working non-stop on my new book,” the journalist from Barcelona confided on Thursday. The New Yorkerauthor of works such as Do not say anything and The empire of painin an office at the CCCB, in the heart of Barcelona’s Raval. He has written between 10 and 12 hours a day – he says he has already finished a third of the volume – with some breaks to run, one of his passions. This has allowed him to discover the city. He has jogged almost daily to Park Güell, despite the sloping topography of the Gràcia neighbourhood, and then walked along Passeig de Sant Joan until reaching Ciutadella. And from there, to the sea. He has shopped at the Mercat de la Concepció, admired the superillesthe controversial pedestrian zones designed by Ada Colau, and visited the places that George Orwell, one of her favorite writers, frequented during the Civil War. “Her description of the trenches in Tribute to Cataloniawhere Republicans and fascists insulted each other, is a prophecy of social networks,” he says ironically.

The Barcelona centre has chosen the writer, one of the most famous journalists of our time, as the first resident of a new international programme that, in the coming years, will invite big names in culture and science to spend two months in the city to establish links with local agents. Radden Keefe has met with experts and intellectuals, organised a series of conferences “on freedom of the press, the concept of truth and the rise of the authoritarian right” alongside big names in investigative journalism and has participated in the extensive programme of events at the CCCB, where it has been common to see him at the evening activities. “It has been a privilege to have this room of my own to write without distractions or obligations, without having to prepare breakfast for my children every morning,” he jokes. Not for long: his wife and two pre-adolescent children have just arrived from New York – where they live in Westchester, the residential suburb of John Cheever and Mad Men— to spend the remaining month with him in Barcelona.

In the city, Radden Keefe has found a favorable context, a society that understands his books well and connects with his concerns.Do not say anything “It was about post-conflict reconciliation and the question of collective memory. These weeks I have been able to speak with experts about how these problems, which I studied in the context of Northern Ireland, resonate in the Catalan experience and in the aftermath of the Civil War, which obviously still continues,” he says. For example, he met with historian Queralt Solé, a specialist in historical memory and mass graves. Having studied other processes, do you think Spain digested its dictatorship well? “Silence is the price of peace. Sometimes, it is the only way to move forward. Especially when, as happened after Franco’s death, you need to get along with your neighbour even if they belong to the other side. I understand this impulse to turn the page, but I am convinced that history does not disappear. Trauma and memory do not disappear, especially when there has been no resolution,” he answers.

Radden Keefe has been interested in the 2017 referendum and the Spanish government’s response: “Sometimes, a government’s exaggerated reaction to the expression of a point of view manages to strengthen and intensify it”

Radden Keefe will leave Barcelona with some notes for a possible article. “It is very likely that I will end up coming back here and writing a great story at some point.” He has been interested in the coexistence of languages, the importance of Barça in the social imagination and even the Catalan rock scene of the nineties. In other words, “the way in which a cultural and popular feeling has a political translation.” He has also been interested in the 2017 referendum and the response of the Spanish Government. “Sometimes, the exaggerated reaction of a Government to the expression of a point of view manages to strengthen and intensify it,” says the journalist. “The lack of alignment between political points of view and responses of the State can have perverse results.” And he adds, with a certain malice, that he is surprised “that Spain recognises Palestine as a State, but not Kosovo.”

First of all, Radden Keefe has come to Barcelona to talk about the profession he wanted to practice from a very young age. What is the mission of journalism when the notion of objective truth is eroded? “Our task is to continue telling that truth, to seek it and excavate it, but also to fight for the truth as a concept, as a human ideal,” he says. “Even in these dark and disbelieving times, even if we believe that what we do is useless, we have the historical duty to capture things, to record them so that our descendants know that we were aware of what was happening, to leave an indelible mark.” Is the journalist no longer a hero, but a mere recorder? “I also grew up with the image of a journalist, All the President’s Men. I work to change society, but that is not always possible. Ours is a discreet heroism. I am allergic to those journalists, whose names I will not mention, who believe themselves to be the protagonists of the film,” he answers. When he was researching for The empire of painhis book about the Sackler family and the opioid crisis, one of his interviewees, upset by one of his revelations, told him she felt like she had “a piece of gum stuck to her shoe for the rest of her life.” That, for Radden Keefe, is the best definition of his profession.

Patrick Radden Keefe, pictured this Thursday in Barcelona, ​​is the first guest of the CCCB’s new international residency.

Gianluca Battista

The common thread running through all his works could be the feeling of injustice. “I haven’t experienced it, to be honest. In fact, I am very privileged: I am a man, white and American,” admits the writer, son of a high-ranking civil servant and a university professor who met while studying at Oxford. “But I have seen that injustice up close: I grew up in Dorchester, a working-class neighbourhood in Boston, where there was violence and crime. I studied at a prestigious school in another neighbourhood, so I experienced the contrast between those two worlds.” From that childhood, this writer who looks like a first-year Kennedy student – ​​he has Irish as well as Australian origins – remembers the insistence of his father, who always reminded him “how lucky he was”, and “the scepticism” of his mother. Perhaps that is where his temperament as a journalist arose.

In September, Reservoir Books will be bringing back Snake headher second book, unpublished in Spanish, about a mafia grandmother from Chinatown. Then comes the one she wrote in Barcelona based on the story of Zac Brettlera young Londoner who drowned in the Thames. After his death, his parents discovered that he had been posing as the son of a Russian oligarch for months. Radden Keefe says that as a teenager, he dreamed of being a rock star. Today’s young people, on the other hand, prefer to pose as the children of millionaires. “The book will talk about this new culture of money. We are witnessing an incredible concentration of wealth. The gap between the very rich and the rest of the population has become more pronounced. Celebrity culture doesn’t help either: there is no shame in displaying wealth anymore, not even a slight blush. And then there is what turbocharges all this: social media.” When he was seven, his youngest son asked him who Elon Musk was. That day he understood that times had changed.

On the US elections, the writer is disillusioned: “It will be a race between two very old men. If Biden loses, that will remain in his legacy: he was the president who did not want to step aside.”

Last week, she made a whirlwind trip to New York to attend her eldest son’s graduation. She had time to watch the catastrophic debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump live. “It doesn’t look good. Part of the problem is that it will be a race between two very old men. I wish they would retire sooner. If Biden loses, that will go down in his legacy: he was the president who didn’t want to step aside,” she says. “The worst thing is that, even if he did step aside, it’s not clear whether any other Democrat can beat Trump. It’s terrifying.”

Nor is he optimistic about the conflict in Palestine, which he sees as stagnant. “It is a classic mistake on the left, even more so in the age of Twitter activism, to spend an enormous amount of time arguing about semantics. We have invested a lot of energy in deciding whether it is genocide or not, as if having caused 20,000 orphans is less serious if we decree that it is not. I am afraid that people will become desensitized. The Biden administration is part of the problem: they are the only ones with real power of influence. They know what is happening and have made a conscious decision not to use it. It is a catastrophe with no end in sight.”

