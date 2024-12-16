The author of ‘A Monster Comes to See Me’ visits Spain for the premiere of his theatrical adaptation





Patrick Ness felt an uncontrollable impulse when he saw the photo of little Aylan’s body on a Turkish beach, which went viral as a symbol of the suffering of Syrian refugees. «It was a moment of despair. A way to channel the collective desire for…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only