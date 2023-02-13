The Kansas City Chiefs of patrick mahomes They conquered an exciting Super Bowl this Sunday by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a comeback in the second half (35-38).

This is the second title in four years for a Chiefs who trailed 24-14 at halftime and took the title despite Mahomes again suffering ankle problems.

It was a night of ruthless attacks, smashing offenses, points and points with incredible plays by both teams in a furious matchup between two formidable teams.

Águilas took the lead at halftime, but could not

Mahomes, already a niche among all-time great quarterbacks, finished 21 of 27 passing for 182 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

In front of him raised a fascinating battle the young man Jalen Hurts, sensational with 304 yards (27 of 38 passing) and a touchdown pass but, above all, overwhelming on the run with 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns to his name (a Super Bowl record).

The Chiefs were overwhelming in a second half in which they got points on all their drives. Philadelphia dominated the pace during the first half but their defense melted after the break.

The Eagles joined the Atlanta Falcons (2017) as the only team to have lost a Super Bowl after leading by at least 10 points at halftime (26-2 all-time record).

If there were any questions about how Hurts was going to deal with the pressure of a Super Bowl, the youngster cleared them up immediately.

On a fantastic first drive of 75 yards, the quarterback, with astonishing poise, clearly found receiver DeVonta Smith and knew how to alternate him with Philadelphia’s running game.

Hurts capped off his excellent performance by signing the first touchdown for the Eagles (7-0).

The Chiefs did not charge for the hit. Mahomes, recovered from his ankle problems – he signed an 8-yard carry on his first ‘drive’ -, connected from the beginning with his favorite partner, Travis Kelce.

The Latin runner also appeared isiah pacheco but the tie came with the specialty of the house of the Chiefs: pass from Mahomes and reception from Kelce (7-7).

Although the defenses slowly recovered, this vibrant first quarter reserved a final surprise when the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker hit the post with a 42-yard field goal.

The strong emotions continued into the second period.

With Philadelphia 45 yards from the end zone, Hurts pulled a very long pass out of his hat that, practically out of the blue, was grabbed by AJ Brown to seal a spectacular ‘touchdown’ (14-7).

Hurts pulled magic with that pass but, five minutes later, he was the protagonist due to a serious error.

With the Eagles at their 45-yard line, the ball slipped out of their hands -the first loss for Hurts in these playoffs- and Nick Bolton thanked them for such a gift and took advantage of that ‘fumble’ to equalize the score (14-14).

However, Hurts did not lose his conviction, he continued to attack voraciously -both passing and running himself- and his aggressiveness was rewarded with his second ‘touchdown’ (21-14).

The Eagles would still add one more field goal to reach halftime at 24-14, but the worst news for Kansas City in the first half was not the score but Mahomes’ situation.

In his last ‘drive’ before Rihanna took the field for the intermission show, Mahomes was tackled by TJ Edwards in the right ankle, the same one that had him in cotton during the playoffs.

The ‘quarterback’ was slow to get up and, when he did so limping and wincing, the entire State Farm Stadium was silent for an instant.

The reaction that led to the title of Chiefs

After trying on and warming up his ankle, Mahomes returned to the field at the restart and made it clear that his physical problems and reduced mobility were not going to prevent him from giving his all.

With a lot of caste -including a reckless 20-yard run- Mahomes pulled off a 10-play drive to start the second half that ended with a score by Pacheco (24-21).

The Eagles nearly shot themselves in the foot with another massive miss for another Kansas City fumble that ended in a touchdown, but the refs ruled it out after review and ruled an incomplete pass.

Saved that moment of chill, Philadelphia took another very long ‘drive’ (nearly eight minutes with 17 plays) and extended its lead with a new field goal on the brink of the last quarter (27-21).

Virtually missing until then, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs reached the red zone.

That’s where Andy Reid’s board came to light and Kadarius Toney was left completely alone, so much so that he walked in to pocket the ‘touchdown’ after Mahomes’ pass (27-28).

It looked like the Eagles had dominated the night, but with 12 minutes left they were down for the first time in the Super Bowl and also in their entire playoff run.

Philadelphia’s troubles continued.

After getting bogged down on offense, the Eagles kick set off an impressive 65-yard return by Toney, the longest in Super Bowl history, and Kansas City came within 5 yards of another score.

Again, Reid’s strategy stripped one of the best defenses in the league and, with a play similar to the previous one, Skyy Moore penetrated completely alone for the ‘touchdown’ (27-35).

It was a delicate moment for the Eagles but Hurts responded with a forceful slam on the table.

He excelled with a fabulous 45-yard pass to Smith, got the ‘touchdown’ and Hurts himself managed the two-point conversion to tie the game with five minutes left (35-35).

The Chiefs’ experience and clock management shone through in the denouement, burning time until signing a ‘field goal’ with just eight seconds left.

The Eagles looked for a miracle but ended up kneeling against the Chiefs who withstood all odds. EFE

From doubts about the ankle to victory

Mahomes limped off at halftime of the Super Bowl in Glendale (Arizona, USA), after a hard blow to his right ankle, the same one he had been suffering from since the playoffs.

Late in the second quarter, with his team trailing 21-14, Mahomes found no passing lanes on a third down and was run over by TJ Warren, spraining his right ankle painfully.

Mahomes immediately showed signs of great pain and State Farm Stadium was silent, scared by the possible relapse of one of the great stars of the game.

The Chiefs’ quarterback sprained on the bench and his replacement, Chad Henne, broke into a jog to prepare for the possibility of taking the field.

Finally, Henne did not take the field because the second quarter ended with possession for Águilas of an excellent Jalen Hurts, who already had a ‘touchdown’ thrown and two on the ground at halftime.

Mahomes had 89 yards thrown, with eight of thirteen passes and a ‘TD’, although he was only on the field for eight minutes against the offensive dominance of the Eagles.

However, everything changed in the second half and Mahomes achieved his second NFL ring and the Chiefs reached their third title,

SPORTS

with Efe