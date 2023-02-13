The NFL is known to live in the era of Patrick Mahomes. With Tom Brady in retirement and becoming a television commentator, American football has found in the quarterback from Kansas City to his new figure. This Sunday, in Super Bowl LVII, the 27-year-old phenomenon has won his second American Football League title, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. He did it the hardest way possible, trailing for most of the match and with a perfect finish that will be studied by fans of the sport as an example of comebacks. If there’s a night Mahomes deserves his nickname, The Comeback Kid (the guy from the comeback), this was it.

“MVP, MVP,” the crowd at State Farm Stadium chanted at the end of the second quarter. The shout was directed at Jalen Hurts, the quarterback from Philadelphia who commanded a team that took the field without fear of Mahomes and his legend. The team, coached by Nick Sirianni, was in the lead for most of the match. The 24-year-old pitcher at times dwarfed Mahomes, who on Thursday was named the league’s most valuable player. The cry of the fans, mostly supporters of the Eastern team, was a provocation to which Mahomes responded without haste. At the end of the night, the number 15 from Kansas City wielded, in addition to Vince Lombardi, the trophy for the best player of the 57th edition of the final. Mahomes thus becomes the first since 1999 to achieve the two main recognitions, MVP of the season and of the Super Bowl. The last to achieve it was Kurt Warner.

From the first minutes of the match, the teams displayed the weapons that made them the best of the season. Both arrived in Arizona, which was hosting its fourth Super Bowl, with a record of 16 wins for 3 losses. The Eagles began by running the ball, a strategy that saw them break a 99-year scoring record this year. Jalen Hurts started a ten-minute drive that culminated in him scoring the first touchdown of the night. She did it by stealing on the sly in the red light district of Kansas. This play is one of his specialties, as was demonstrated today. He converted more than 34 drives all season, including the score that tied Kansas in the final seconds of the game. Hurts closed out the night with impressive numbers: 70 rushing yards, 304 passing yards and three touchdowns. No other quarterback he has run like him in a Super Bowl. Mahomes, on the other hand, threw for 182 yards and rushed for 44 yards, but threw three touchdown passes (to just one from Hurts).

Jalen Hurts, on the ground with the ball, after scoring the two-point conversion. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

Philadelphia was making its fourth appearance in a Super Bowl. He soon showed the powerful offensive machinery. When the ball was in the hands of Kansas City, the Chiefs did the same, although perhaps in a more limited way. The offense led by coach Andy Reid, former Philadelphia coach and mentor for a time to Nick Sirianni, made it clear that it would be a night to exploit two resources above all. On the ground, rookie Isaiah Pacheco, who had 76 yards and a score in the third quarter that was pure oxygen for the American League champions. By air, the man of the night was Travis Kelce with six receptions for 81 yards and a score. Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the league because of how easy it is for him to appear unmarked. This Sunday he made history with Philadelphia defensive back Jason by becoming the first pair of brothers to meet in an NFL Finals.

The Chiefs, in their fifth appearance in a final, were in tow all night. They were wary of responding quickly to Philadelphia, whom they always followed on the scoreboard. But they never let the birds, as they’re known, get too unstuck. The defense was the one that showed its face, despite having shown several deficiencies throughout the season. In the second quarter, Nick Bolton picked up a fumble and made a 36-yard run that tied it at 14, just as Philadelphia pushed harder.

The closing of the first part left the Kansas fans in suspense. Mahomes, hit on the ankle since the playoffs, was tackled in the second quarter by a defender who knew that was the star’s weak spot. The pitcher left the field limping and looking frustrated. The team kept quiet about an alleged injury while Rihanna sang at the halftime show. But when she returned to the court, it was the same as always. Philadelphia, on the other hand, becomes the second team to let go of a final after leading by more than ten at halftime.

Mahomes’ magic came in the second half. It was late in the game when the Chiefs finally took the lead, scoring on every possession they had. Kadarius Toney received an Eagles punt and completed a 65-yard return, the longest seen in a Super Bowl. Mahomes turned that long career into a touchdown with a four-yard pass to Skyy Moore. It seemed then that Kansas was bringing out the accumulated experience in what has been its third final in four years. The team was humiliated two years ago in Super Bowl LV by Tom Brady’s Buccaneers (31-9), but tonight they conjured up those bad memories by extending their lead over their rivals to 35-27.

Travis Kelce celebrates his score. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

Philadelphia’s night didn’t end there. Again, his main man, Jalen Hurts, pushed to close the gap. He quarterback led a four-minute drive that closed with a touchdown after a 2-yard run. After getting his third touchdown Hurts successfully converted a play to tie the game at 35-35. This made him tied with 20 for the most points scored in a Super Bowl. Despite the loss, Philadelphia leaves behind the numbers of a powerful defense that gained 417 yards and had 25 first and 10s, beating Kansas in both areas.

The final was not without referee controversy. Especially at the end of the game, where the Philadelphians protested the punishment of their defender James Bradberry for an incomplete pass to Juju Smith-Schuster. The decision of the referees was considered rigorous, since they had let other similar coverages pass. Carl Cheffers, the head referee, argued that Bradberry pulled the receiver’s jersey with his right hand, which convinced the team to call the foul, known as holding company. The penalty extended the life of Kansas’ offense and lengthened the final seconds on a team that knows how to run the clock very well in the closings. Already inside the hot zone, kicker Harrison Butker, who had missed one before, scored 27 yards from goal. That was enough to give Kansas another Super Bowl and Mahomes reason to shore up his legend.

