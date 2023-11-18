Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson) is a neurosurgeon who appears brilliant, but who in reality turns out to be an unbalanced and addicted man, responsible for a succession of deaths and tragedies due to malpractice. Doctors Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) and Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) will do everything possible to unmask him.

USA Network premiered in Latin America the first season of ‘Dr. Death’, the controversial series based on a true story. The idea came after listening to a podcast remembering ‘doctor death’. From there, the scriptwriter Patrick Macmanus He began to develop the plot that goes on Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

“We chose a true story and based it on it. Our main goal was to tell the story as truthfully as we could. Apart from that, we were dealing with real victims in the sense that we had to be responsible for the story and for those people,” Patrick Macmanus tells La República via Zoom.

“We were one of the first teams to start producing during the COVID pandemic, we were a small group in New York and just from that perspective, working in the middle of a pandemic, which occurs once every 100 years, was truly challenging. But what we found interesting was that we told stories about doctors and nurses, heroes, people against a doctor who hurt his patients. It was watching this weird thing of fiction and reality at the same time: seeing these heroes every day on television who were putting their lives to save people all over the world, controlling this global pandemicIn fact, it gave us a very interesting perspective.”

After his contact with the journalist who produced the podcast, Macmanus began to build the process of the series. “She was the one who introduced me to Dr. Henderson and Dr. Kirby. From there we used every recording we were given, personal and legal, to piece together the narrative in a way that could go deeper than the podcast. AND I think Dr. Henderson and Kirby got their wish to be played. by your favorite actors. Additionally, each of them got to know each other and had a very good relationship over the course of the series.”

-How much was actor Joshua Jackson’s contribution to the leading role as Dr. Death?

-A lot. I have great respect for Joshua, he and I talk a lot, he is a very dear friend and an extraordinary talent, the talent to try to find what is behind a character as despicable as the doctor Christopher Duntsch, his humanity, his capacity for humor and his moments of apathy. There were times, when she was editing the series, when she felt she was hovering over the character and that is a very difficult thing to achieve. Other than that, Joshua is a good person, smart and fun.

-And what has it been like to work with two actors with as much experience as Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin?

-You have so few opportunities in Hollywood to make a living from this and I am very grateful. I recognize how lucky I am to be able to do what I do at the level of what we are doing, I mean the actors. If you’re a showrunner, which is what I do for a living, you have to ‘be the dumbest person in the room,’ because you have to surround yourself with the best to help you carry this out. And that’s what I did, I luckily surrounded myself with people smarter and more talented than me. I have an anecdote. The first time I met with Christian Slater to see whether or not he would do the series, I was very nervous and I’m not usually that way. He was eating and I said: “I can’t believe I’m sitting here with Christian Slater. “I’ve grown up with you, man!” He replied, “That’s so sweet.” But yeah, I literally grew up with Christian Slater and he’s someone I act weird around whenever I work with him.

