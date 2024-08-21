Hier treten uns Menschen, Dinge und Landschaften wie aus der Tiefe der Zeit entgegen, als sei die Gegenwart nur ein flüchtiger Moment. Dafür stand schon der Auftakt seiner Arbeit, als er Mitte der Achtzigerjahre in einem Langzeitprojekt italienische Adelsfamilien in Rom, Florenz und Neapel fotografierte. Wie empfinden diese Protagonisten, deren Genealogie teilweise bis zur Zeit des antiken Roms reicht, eine Gegenwart, in der ihre einstige Machtfülle keine politische oder soziale Relevanz mehr hat?

In den Räumen ihrer versteckten Palazzi platziert Faigenbaum die Personen zwischen Möbeln, Teppichen und Gemälden in genau gestellten Einzel- und Gruppenporträts und lässt sie mit einer bescheidenen Dignität erscheinen, die unterstreicht, dass gesellschaftlicher Rang sich nicht in der Perspektive der Gegenwart erschöpft.

Sie faszinieren ihn seit Kindheitstagen

Seitdem hat Faigenbaum in mehreren weit ausgreifenden Serien Porträts von Städten entworfen, in denen deren kultureller und historischer Kontext zum Thema wird. Der Fotograf ist dabei vor allem seiner Intuition gefolgt, etwa wenn er das Prag der frühen Nachwendezeit wie von den Schatten Franz Kafkas belebt sieht. Später sind es Bremen, Barcelona oder zuletzt Kalkutta, wo er bei längeren Aufenthalten die Menschen, Straßen und landschaftliche Umgebung festgehalten hat.

Faigenbaum ist dabei nie ein bloßer Dokumentarist, dessen Fotografien lediglich sachliche Informationen generieren, sondern er entwickelt eine unverkennbare Bildsprache, die sich wie eine zurückhaltende Poesie über alles Sichtbare legt und die sich allein der künstlerischen Vorstellungskraft verdankt. Man könnte diese Ästhetik mit einem Wort von Walker Evans, der einer der wichtigen Bezugspunkte des Franzosen ist, als „lyrische Dokumentation“ bezeichnen.

Pieces ready for shipping: Patrick Faigenbaum’s Glasses in a Box, 2022 Patrick Faigenbaum

This is also the case with the most recent work, dedicated to the Saint-Louis crystal glass factory in Lorraine, one of the oldest and most prestigious production sites of its kind. Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche is a small town near the border with Saarland that has long since seen its best days, but the factory is a jewel of cultural splendour that has lost none of its rank, particularly in France.

The heavy bowls, vases and glasses are still held in high esteem by the public. Faigenbaum was also touched by this aura when he worked here for a few months last year. Since childhood, he has been fascinated by the colored white wine glasses from the Tommy series, which his aunt received as a wedding present.

Crystal glass production is based on traditional craftsmanship

The first glassmakers settled in the town in the sixteenth century because they found all the raw materials they needed for their trade in the forest and soil of this valley in the Northern Vosges: firewood, water, clay, sand and potash. Even though the most modern technology is used in the production of crystal glass today, the production is still based on craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

Stained Glass: From the Attics of Saint-Louis, 2022 Patrick Faigenbaum

In the museum itself, you climb several floors to the Faigenbaum exhibition, walking along the staircase past the display cases with the objects from the “Cristallerie” sample collection. At certain points, you also look down into the production halls next door, where the glasses are produced in shifts around the clock in peace and concentration: fires blaze in several places and each piece is individually shaped. There is no rush, and you seem to discover a choreography in the work of the workers that connects them all together.

Distinctive palette of mild shades

While the Italian portraits were photographed in black and white, Faigenbaum has worked primarily in color since the mid-nineties and has developed an unmistakable palette of mild, saturated colors that seem to rise from the depths of the picture background. The sixty or so photographs from Saint-Louis also share this climate. They once again underline the viability of Faigenbaum’s work; nothing about them seems routine. He makes the complex the terrain of his art, in which he moves as if in a dream: everything in these pictures seems to obey a gentle law.

These include the old factory buildings with the surrounding forests and streams, but above all the colorful shine of the crystal glass and the precision of the production processes attract the photographer’s gaze. The aesthetics of these pictures are unmistakably influenced by a love of painting and its history. Before turning to photography, Faigenbaum studied painting at the academy, an influence that has stuck with him ever since.

His pictures are not determined by the breathless search for the decisive moment that many photographers embarked on in the twentieth century, but instead they follow a carefully developed concept of composition. Their figures are part of a precisely balanced field of optical weights and are breathed into life by the interplay of light and shadow. In the various production departments – such as the pottery, the actual glass forming, or the grinding, polishing and gilding – Faigenbaum finds examples of an almost meditative activity that obeys a precious quality standard that has developed over a long period of time. Faigenbaum’s exhibition and the factory itself make Saint-Louis a particularly attractive travel destination during these months.