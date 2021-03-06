The announcement of the death of Patrick Dupond, from an unspecified “lightning disease”, considerably upset public opinion, far beyond the mere world of dance. It was because he was loved by everyone, in France of course, but also throughout the world, above all in the United States and Japan. He would have been 62 on March 14. A complete athlete with an ardent personality, he entered the Paris Opera dance school at the age of eleven. At 21, he was named Etoile. Ten years later, he was director of dance in the venerable institution. An “extraordinary” dancer with prodigious technique, endowed with an exceptional density of actor, he will have convinced the greatest choreographers, from Nureyev – to whom he succeeded at the head of the dance at the Opera – to Alvin Ailey through Maurice Béjart, among others. Since the announcement of his disappearance, tributes have been raining down. Brigitte Lefèvre, for example, who was director of dance at the Paris Opera from 1995 to 2014, salutes a “hot artist, with an appetite for everything. He was playing technique, which not everyone can do ”. The star dancer Marie-Agnès Gillot confides that she “joined the corps de ballet of the Opera when he had just been appointed director (…). He was my idol. He taught me that everything is possible in dance as in life “…

Strong personality, willingly indomitable, Patrick Dupont was born in 1959 in Paris. Modest middle. Raised by his mother in the absence of the father, he does not keep still. He is enrolled in football and judo. It doesn’t take. It will be dancing. At the age of eleven, he therefore entered this holy of holies: the dance school of the Paris Opera. His teachers immediately noticed his gifts, especially the extraordinary quality of his jumps. Despite his indiscipline, which exhausts his teachers, he climbed the ladder without pitfalls. At 21, Patrick Dupont was crowned dancer, in “Vaslaw” that John Neumeier choreographed for him around the figure of Nijinsky. “Insolent talent”, according to the star Elisabeth Platel, now director of the Paris Opera School of Dance, he had the capacity to feel what the public wanted and to give it (…). He naturally spoke to people at the end of the shows. He was flamboyant but simple, grandiose but extremely kind ”.

The range of his repertoire was extremely varied. Patrick Dupond was always fair, without rehearsing his roles much. He had the intelligence of the body. In 1988, he spent almost three years in Nancy at the head of the French Ballet. He invites the greatest choreographers there and gives the house a more up-to-date mark. It was in 1990 that he became director of dance at the Opera, appointed by Jack Lang then Minister of Culture, who greeted Friday “this luminous rebellious, peerless teacher who wanted to make classical dance accessible to the most. large number and pass on his talent to all ”. Patrick Dupond brilliantly holds the reins of the Opera troupe, notably invites young contemporary choreographers such as Odile Duboc, Daniel Larrieu but also international companies and Pina Bausch of course. He is a joint dancer there. We see it in classic pieces like “Swan Lake” or “Don Quixote”, in works by Béjart and Roland Petit, and also in others signed by American choreographers and directors, such Alvin Ailey, Robert Wilson, Alwin Nikolais.

In 1997, in conflict with the house, he was brutally dismissed from the Opera for “non-performance of certain obligations of his contract”. He will say: “for my insubordination and my indiscipline”. Juror at the Cannes Film Festival, he had missed three days of rehearsals of Pina Bausch’s “Rite of Spring”. He will be compensated in cassation but this episode was a sharp and deep wound to him. He then opened up to other disciplines, dabbled in cinema, notably with Alain Delon in “Dancing Machine” (1990) by Gilles Béhat. In 2000, he was the victim of a very serious car accident. A destroyed body: 134 fractures. The doctors’ verdict: “You won’t dance anymore!” “. It was without taking into account his rage to live. He takes the helm again, escorted by Max Bozzoni (1917-2003), former principal dancer of the Paris Opera and his teacher, who has followed him since his beginnings. We find him on stage in the musical “Un air de Paris”. In 2018 and 2019, Patrick Dupond will be a juror in the reality TV show “Dance with the stars” on TF1. For several years, he continued to transmit and teach, first in Soissons then in Bordeaux, with his partner Leïla Da Rocha, sacred oriental dancer and former professional basketball player. His love for her had led him to deny his past as a homosexual, in a sort of “coming-out” backwards, which did not fail to cause controversy. Decidedly, this master of the jump was also off stage.

