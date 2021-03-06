One of the greats of the performing arts in France died at the age of 61. The dancer Patrick Dupond, the “enfant chéri” of the Paris Opera, was the victim of a devastating disease. His loss generated a great commotion in the French cultural world.

Dancer, actor, whimsical, flamboyant and talented. “Patrick Dupond was too young to die”. This was stated by several of his former ballet companions.

“Patrick Dupond flew in this morning to dance with the stars,” said collaborator Leïla Da Rocha. “He died after a devastating illness” and added that he had been “ill for several months.”

Dupond was one of the great stars of the Paris Opera and of dance in general. From a very young age, he became the darling of the Parisian dance circle. At the age of 21 he was already consecrated as the star of the Opera in the French capital. He had an impeccable ride on the boards, but fate forced him to abandon a promising career after being the victim of an accident that left his body with countless fractures.

In this photo taken on January 22, 2003, former dancer Patrick Dupond performs during a rehearsal for the musical “Un aire de Paris” directed by Thierry Harcourt, at the Teatro la Comedia in Paris. © Jean Ayissi / AFP

The star of the Opera Garnier

Patrick Dupond was born on March 14, 1959 in Paris. His father was the great absentee, so his mother had to take care twice of raising a mischievous and very hyperactive son.

The soccer and judo classes were useless; they failed to channel the turbulent energy of this French Billy Elliot. But fate had something better prepared for him and it was in classical dance where he found his true path.

Little Dupond entered the Paris Opera dance school in 1970 and became the protégé of Max Bozzoni, a former dancer of the Opera Garnier and ballet teacher, who saw the great potential of his student, with whom he worked until his death in 2003.

C’est avec émotion et une profonde sad that l’Opéra de Paris appris the disparition of #PatrickDupond, survenue ce vendredi 5 March 2021. Extraordinaire Étoile et Directeur de la danse, sa personne et son nom resteront attachés to a pan de l’histoire de l’Institution. pic.twitter.com/ksSn1ghVy2 – Opéra de Paris (@operadeparis) March 5, 2021

His ascent through the different levels of that institution was sudden. In Bulgaria he won the solo gold medal during the international competition in Varna. He was just 17 years old.

The year 1980 was the true consecration of Dupond, when he was named a star of the Paris Opera. That stylized young man, with a sensual gaze and who surely embodied all the pleasures in the minds of men and women, was seduced by his appearance, but above all by his great acting and choreographic skills. John Neumeier, Roland Petit, Alvin Ailey and Maurice Béjart made creations for the “enfant chéri” at the Paris Opera.

Patrick made his mark on the stage, and also in the world of French culture thanks to his unmistakable personality. Spontaneous, generous and with an elegant extravagance that suited the Parisian “titi” well.

J’apprends with an immense chagrin le décès de Patrick Dupond, a sensitive and talented artist.

Sa grace, sa virtuosity et sa générosité font de lui l’un des plus grands danseurs du 20eme siècle. – Roselyne Bachelot (@R_Bachelot) March 5, 2021

At just 31 years old, he became a dance director at the Paris Opera. But his glorious days in the direction of that institution ended in 1997, when he was fired for “his insubordination and indiscipline,” he said. Time led him to be part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival.

One of the biggest misfortunes in the dancer’s life occurred in 2000, when he was the victim of a car accident. His body was left with 134 fractures and the doctors assured him that he would not dance again.

Thus ended thirty years of life in the Palais Garnier. Doubt, loneliness and alcoholism opened a dark chapter in his life. However, Dupond rose again at the cost of daily training with his mentor, Max Bozzoni, managing to return to the stage in “Un aire de París”.

With AFP and local media