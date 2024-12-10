The Anthill He received a visit from Patrick Dempsey this Mondayknown for the series Grey’s Anatomywho visited Pablo Motos as ambassador of the Tag Heuer watch brand.

“I’m very lucky that they are sponsors of my racing team, and yes, they send me their new models. It is a brand that has always been closely linked to motorsports.“, acknowledged the American.

His love for the world of motorsport that he told the presenter that “I spent my first salary on a classic car. “I did a romantic comedy and everything they paid me I invested in a ’63 Cabriolet that I still have.”

The interpreter wanted to remember that this vehicle “is now worth much more money than when I bought it, It is the best investment I have made in my life 35 years ago.“.

“Why do you say that car races are moments of meditation for you?”the Valencian wanted to know. “Because you’re thinking about the race and nothing else, just that curve. In addition to the physical effort, which is very de-stressing.”

The host of the Antena 3 program wanted to know how in a race as long as the 24 hours of Le Mans sI could concentrate for so long.

“I have done it four times. The mentality is very different in this type of races, The most complicated moment is before getting into the car.you have to visualize the first lap and breathe to calm yourself down. “I really enjoy it,” Dempsey confessed.

Of course, during the filming of the movie Ferrari There were moments of terror…”, assured the presenter. “Yes, it is a period movie and the car has no protection bars or hardly any safety elements. If you made a mistake, it could be very dangerous…“said the actor.

One of the last topics they discussed on the program was the dyslexia that Americans suffer from: “You’re dyslexic, how does that affect your life?”Motos told him.

“I think that Being an actor is the worst profession in the world for a dyslexic. Sports helped me a lot to improve my self-esteem. Dyslexia is something that I continue to struggle with daily, I was diagnosed very late unfortunately and I have been developing other skills to compensate and improve my coordination such as unicycling, juggling…”, he noted.





And he admitted that “I would have loved to do Shakespeare in the theater, but it was too complicated for me. It was very difficult for me to learn, for example, all the medical terminology of Grey’s Anatomy“.