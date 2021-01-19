Grey’s anatomy has been tackling the coronavirus during the early part of season 17, and while the pandemic has inspired intense storytelling that reflects the real state of the world, the medical drama also had time to give fans exciting moments like the return of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd.

The character, who died in season 11 after a fatal car accident, appeared in the dreams of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), while fighting COVID-19.

Derek and Meredith reunion

It wasn’t just a cameo

According to Variety, showrunner Krista Vernoff said Derek Shepherd will continue to be a part of Grey’s Anatomy season 17. “They will see ‘McDreamy’ again in the second half due to arrive in March. They should wait a little longer, “he said.

Although the screenwriter has not given further details of Dempsey’s participation, she did respond about the re-entry of more actors and actresses who were part of fiction years ago. “We all hope to see them again, but we still have nothing new to report on that issue at this time,” added Vernoff.

Grey’s anatomy 17×07: premiere date of the return of the series to TV

Grey’s Anatomy. Credits: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Coming On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 pm (United States time). As usual, the episode will air first on ABC and shortly thereafter will be available on the broadcaster’s website and on Hulu. In Latin America, the series will begin broadcasting on February 9 via Sony Channel.