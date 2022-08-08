For lovers of television series, Patrick Dempsey is the lead actor in Grey’s Anatomy. But for those who follow the races, she is one of the Hollywood celebrities ‘bitten’ by the speed bug. With his participation in Le Mans and American endurance races, Dempsey was able to have a say in him in a field that is really different from what he is used to, and by the way he is well figured. His love for Porsches goes back a long way, and in his four Le Mans participations as a driver he raced three times with the German brand. In the next Enzo Ferrari film, directed by Michael Mann, Dempsey will be Piero Taruffi; but this will not change his relationship with Porsche, the brand that supplies the cars to his team.

In particular, Dempsey cultivates a love for the Porsche 356 and 911, and especially loves classic cars. “The Porsche 911, in three words, are timeless classics“, Said Dempsey during an interview published by the German company in Christophorus magazine. The actor was also asked somewhat bizarre things. For example, what would you never do with a 911 (“Launch myself on a 30 meter high wave“, He replied) and what could he do without in the car (“the front plate“). Dempsey said the coolest thing he did on a 911 was racing at Le Mans.

We also discover that the actor’s favorite street is there Pacific Coast Highway between Carmel-by-the-Sea and San Simeon. If the Porsche contracts were actually put into practice, Dempsey could take this path in a convertible, wearing the glasses of the brand: the actor is in fact not only ambassador, but also testimonial of the eyewear line.