Last December, Sean Bailey, Disney’s president of production, revealed on Investor day that they were launching Enchanted 2, which will once again star Amy Adams.

The executive indicated that the new story of Giselle de Andalasia will be destined for Disney + and not the movie theaters as previously thought.

As the weeks passed, more than one wondered if the other protagonist, Patrick Dempsey, was he going to resume his role or not. The actor spoke with Good Morning America last Thursday the 14th and confirmed that he will be present at the sequel.

“I just received the script for the second movie. I’ll start to review it and get the necessary notes for the character, ”he said. “There is talk that we will start filming in the spring, which is exciting,” he added.

What is Encantada about?

In Haunted We met Giselle, a young woman who comes to New York from Andalasia in order to find her enchanted prince. Not knowing where she is, she runs into Robert Phillip (Patrick Dempsey), a divorce lawyer who decides to help her without imagining the strange and funny moments they would experience together.

In 2008, the film was nominated for three Oscars in the category of best song for the songs by Menken and Stephen Schwartz: “Happy working song”, “So close” and “That’s how you know.”

At the moment, there are no details about the plot of Encantada 2 or if James marsden, the actor who played Prince Edward, will reprise his role.