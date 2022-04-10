Luciana Fuster and his act of presence at the baby shower of Majo Parodi, Patricio Parodi’s sister, continues to attract attention because the hostess of the party would have avoided including the member of “EEG, 10 years” in the photo that he published in his social networks and Flavia Laos does appear, ex-partner of the captain of the ‘warriors’.

What did Majo Parodi say?

In her latest Instagram post, from this Sunday, April 10, Majo Parodi shared a series of photos from the party. Among these, a group image with her friends, where she left out Luciana Fuster and included Flavia Laos, thus encouraging her comments among her followers about a rift with her brother’s new partner.

“Baby shower, with people I love very much”, wrote in legend.

Flavia Laos does appear in Majo Parodi’s baby shower group photo. Photo: Composition LR/Majo Parodi/Instagram

Luciana Fuster’s ”moment of glory”

This is how the entertainment journalist Samuel Suárez, creator of “Instarándula”, described the photograph that Luciana Fuster published with Patricio Parodi’s sister, Majo, during the baby shower for her baby Aitana.

“You think she didn’t upload the photo on purpose so they can see how she gets along with the family. She was on the lookout, it was her moment of glory. The photo of the hand on the belly,” he said in his Instagram stories.

What did Flavia Laos give to Majo Parodi?

Flavia Laos, who is very close to Patricio’s sisters, Majo and Mafer, did not miss the opportunity to stand out at her “ex-sister-in-law’s” baby shower by bringing little Aitana a luxurious dining chair.