More than 1,200 kilometers from Spanish lands, at the La Butte stadium, located near Brussels in a wooded area, The National Team scored the first goal in its history in its official debut against Denmark at the 1920 Antwerp Games. Patricio Arabolaza, a Real Unión player, was the author with a shot hitting the right post. One hundred years have passed since this event, a time that has met new heroes.

Up to 287 footballers have been able to score with Spain. Villa did it more than anyone and also stood out as the top scorer in the final stages of the World Cup with nine goals. If Raúl stood out in the rankings (26 goals), the Galician Chacho has the honor of being the player who, with his sextet against Bulgaria (13-0) in 1933, scored the most goals in a game. Spain, which the only rival he could not score in his career was the defunct democratic Germany team (three games played), he has scored 1,411 goals in these one hundred years. None like Iniesta’s …

Iniesta was the hero. The manchego scored the only goal of the final against the Netherlands in the World Cup in South Africa and elevated a legendary team. “I felt very strong, very confident. I wanted to have the ball, I wanted to decide, if he had a player in front of him he knew he was going to dribble it. I felt confident of being decisive and that’s how it was. I have seen the game afterwards and I went from less to more. I played the extension with a lot of integrity and strength “, he maintains ten years after an indelible date.