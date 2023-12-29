Patricio Suárez-Vértizspoke for the first time about the unfortunate death of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. The singer stated how difficult this moment is for the entire family and highlighted the great musical legacy of Arena Hash's lead vocals. In addition, she shared her memories of the last Christmas festivities that she experienced with Pedro, what else happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died: Peruvian rock icon died at the age of 54 after cardiac arrest

What was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's last Christmas like?

Patricio Suárez-VértizHe approached the house of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz on December 28, in the afternoon. In this place he was approached by the press and spoke about the sad loss of the national rock idol.

Likewise, when asked by the reporters present, he revealed what the last time he saw Pedro was like during this year's Christmas celebration.

“He was very happy with everyone. He made us drink wine and eat double meals, he liked us to eat. He was a giver, he was happy seeing everyone happy. We must celebrate his life, happy with him”,Patricio stated to Canal N.

What did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz say about the death of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Added to this, the former member of 'Magaly's house He was very surprised by the death of his brother because, according to his statements, he was in good health until last Thursday the 28th.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz passed away: where will the wake of the Peruvian rock icon be?

Patricio even described it as “a sudden death” and a “question of the body.” “It caught everyone by surprise, but it was part of this process,” declared Suárez-Vértiz.

What did Jaime Bayly say about the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Jaime BaylyHe broke down when referring to the death of his great friend Pedro Suárez-Vértizin a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel. “I am destroyed, devastated. Silvia (my wife) told me the news. I can't believe it… He was always so kind and loyal… He deserves to be in a better place… He was born to compose songs and he did it extremely well,” he said at the beginning.

“He was a genius for making music, but also for thinking about life, for understanding and describing it…. I told him: 'You are our (Bob) Dylan, our (Bruce) Springsteen, you are the voice of our generation.' .. He was just four years younger than me… Forgive me for getting emotional, but it's like a brother had died for me,” he added.

#Patricio #tells #Pedro #SuárezVértiz #spent #Christmas #quotI #happyquot