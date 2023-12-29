During the funeral of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, a moving moment occurred when the song 'Me elevé', one of the greatest hits of the legendary artist, who died last Thursday from a heart attack, played. The protagonist of this scene was his brother Patricio Suárez-Vértiz. At the end of the religious ceremony, which took place in the Virgen de Fátima church, Cynthia Martínez, Suárez-Vértiz's wife, spoke out and expressed that the love of her life felt happy, from heaven, seeing the affection of her loved ones. family and followers.

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz pays tribute to his brother

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz and Nina Mutal sang the 90s hit, with Edward Málaga's guitar as accompaniment. In this way, all the close friends, relatives and admirers of 'Pedrito' sang loudly the song with which the rocker debuted as a soloist after separating from the band Arena Hash. “I rose, to the end. I saw a light and heard a voice in silence.” was heard in chorus.

Cynthia Martínez breaks down when saying goodbye to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz

The priest asked Cynthia to speak a few words before the body of the father of his children. Martínez burst into tears and expressed some emotional words to the love of her life and to all those who accompanied her in this difficult situation. “Here we are all going to miss him, but worship as we have always done. And he is happy because he is seeing all of us, all of us who love him, thank you for coming,” stated the wife of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.