Patricio Suárez Vértiz, Peruvian singer, has regained popularity in recent months after his time in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. We could see him in other programs, giving some interviews about his life and his musical career. Along these lines, the ‘Disco Bar’ performer was in a Willax TV space and surprised by revealing what his bond is like with the actor Christian Meier, with whom he was a member of the remembered rock band. Sand Hash.

Why are Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Christian Meier estranged?

Although they once formed a well-known musical band with Pedro Suarez Vertiz, Patricio said in the program ‘Let’s talk about beauty’ that he currently does not maintain communication with Christian Meier, interpreter of ‘Carreteras humadas’. The former member of ‘The Great Chef’ explained the reason for their separation.

“I have never had a problem with Christian, I have known him since I was a child, since we started the group, our work, our lives have distanced us and I am glad to see that he has returned because music is vitamin for everyone”, he said in the space hosted by Deisy Córdova.

Why didn’t Christian Meier invite Patricio Suárez Vértiz to his wedding?

On July 1, Christian Meier married his partner, Andrea Bossio, in a private ceremony, in the United States, attended only by people very close to the couple. This topic was one of those consulted Patrick Suarez VertizThat is, why he was not present on said special date for his former Arena Hash partner.

“Christian, I imagine, must have done something very private and that seems good to me, you know that when you are in the eye of the cameras, the day you get married you want something calm and I respect every decision he has made.“explained the 53-year-old singer.

