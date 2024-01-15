Patricio Suárez-Vértiz He is developing various artistic projects after the unfortunate death of his brother, the singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. It should be noted that Patricio always keeps Pedro in mind during his presentations in various districts of Lima, and now, he paid tribute to him at a venue in Barranco. The former member of Arena Hash also released a new song where Pedro and his mother, Rosa Alva, are seen. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz say in the tribute to his brother Pedro?

In Barranco, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz performed a tribute concert to the interpreter of 'Me elevé'. At the venue, he sang many of his hits and, after the good reception from the public, Patricio wrote about him on social media.

“Look, brother, how they love you,” reads in the description that the singer dedicated to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, in which he also shared an excerpt from his presentation.

What videos of Pedro did Patricio share in his new song?

'Pretty girl' is the new song by Patricio Suárez-Vértiz. The song has lyrics in English, however, the video contains a lot of nostalgia, as it is Patricio's first song after the death of his brother.

In the clip you can see unpublished excerpts from Pedro when he formed the successful Peruvian band Arena Hash, in the 90s. In addition, you can see clips of some tours that the group made. Her mother, Rosa Alva, can also be seen in the music video.

