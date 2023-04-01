The interpreter of “Disco Bar”, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, was invited to the last edition of “Magaly TV, la firme” and presented his couple, who commented, at first, that she was nervous before attending the television space because she thought that they had been called to show them an ampay. After hearing these words, Magaly Medina He managed to laugh and then asked Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and his new girlfriend how their sentimental relationship began.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “With Arena Hash we create the soundtrack of many people”

How did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz meet his new partner?

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz introduced his girlfriend for the first time under the name of jackeline lopez on national television Given this, Magaly Medina asked the Peruvian interpreter how long they have been in a relationship.

According to the young woman’s words, both have been in love for two years and it was the brother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz who began to conquer her insistently through social networks. Similarly, López pointed out that she did not know that the interpreter of “Disco Bar” was popular in the world of music.

“I was checking my Facebook and I received a friend request and I see a boy singing in the photo. As I have lived in Venezuela all my life, I did not know the musical environment of Peru and I said: ‘who will it be?’ I started watching his videos and I loved the music he made with his band ”, the young woman told

Given this, Magaly Medina was surprised and asked López if he did not know Arena Hash, a remembered band that Patricio Suárez-Vértiz joined in his youth. “No, (I’m) the worst”, said the youngwith sadness. “What a shame”, replied the TV host.

Later, Jackeline López said that she accepted the friend request of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and they began to talk. “That was the story, in December 2018,” added the young woman.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “Fame is the result of hard work”

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz works singing in concerts with his girlfriend

Show host Magaly Medina told Patricio Suarez-Vertiz that he had seen him singing with his girlfriend, Jackeline López, at various concerts.

“Sure, that’s right. I also sing in Spanish because the young man (Suárez Vértiz) likes Rafaela Carrà”, answered the partner of the former member of the now-defunct group Arena Hash.

In conversation with Magaly Medina, the couple made up of Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Jackeline López talked about their relationship. Photo: Capture Magaly TV, the firm

#Patricio #SuárezVértiz #introduces #girlfriend #reveals

The interpreter of “Disco Bar”, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, was invited to the last edition of “Magaly TV, la firme” and presented his couple, who commented, at first, that she was nervous before attending the television space because she thought that they had been called to show them an ampay. After hearing these words, Magaly Medina He managed to laugh and then asked Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and his new girlfriend how their sentimental relationship began.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “With Arena Hash we create the soundtrack of many people”

How did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz meet his new partner?

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz introduced his girlfriend for the first time under the name of jackeline lopez on national television Given this, Magaly Medina asked the Peruvian interpreter how long they have been in a relationship.

According to the young woman’s words, both have been in love for two years and it was the brother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz who began to conquer her insistently through social networks. Similarly, López pointed out that she did not know that the interpreter of “Disco Bar” was popular in the world of music.

“I was checking my Facebook and I received a friend request and I see a boy singing in the photo. As I have lived in Venezuela all my life, I did not know the musical environment of Peru and I said: ‘who will it be?’ I started watching his videos and I loved the music he made with his band ”, the young woman told

Given this, Magaly Medina was surprised and asked López if he did not know Arena Hash, a remembered band that Patricio Suárez-Vértiz joined in his youth. “No, (I’m) the worst”, said the youngwith sadness. “What a shame”, replied the TV host.

Later, Jackeline López said that she accepted the friend request of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and they began to talk. “That was the story, in December 2018,” added the young woman.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “Fame is the result of hard work”

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz works singing in concerts with his girlfriend

Show host Magaly Medina told Patricio Suarez-Vertiz that he had seen him singing with his girlfriend, Jackeline López, at various concerts.

“Sure, that’s right. I also sing in Spanish because the young man (Suárez Vértiz) likes Rafaela Carrà”, answered the partner of the former member of the now-defunct group Arena Hash.

In conversation with Magaly Medina, the couple made up of Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Jackeline López talked about their relationship. Photo: Capture Magaly TV, the firm

#Patricio #SuárezVértiz #introduces #girlfriend #reveals

The interpreter of “Disco Bar”, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, was invited to the last edition of “Magaly TV, la firme” and presented his couple, who commented, at first, that she was nervous before attending the television space because she thought that they had been called to show them an ampay. After hearing these words, Magaly Medina He managed to laugh and then asked Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and his new girlfriend how their sentimental relationship began.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “With Arena Hash we create the soundtrack of many people”

How did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz meet his new partner?

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz introduced his girlfriend for the first time under the name of jackeline lopez on national television Given this, Magaly Medina asked the Peruvian interpreter how long they have been in a relationship.

According to the young woman’s words, both have been in love for two years and it was the brother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz who began to conquer her insistently through social networks. Similarly, López pointed out that she did not know that the interpreter of “Disco Bar” was popular in the world of music.

“I was checking my Facebook and I received a friend request and I see a boy singing in the photo. As I have lived in Venezuela all my life, I did not know the musical environment of Peru and I said: ‘who will it be?’ I started watching his videos and I loved the music he made with his band ”, the young woman told

Given this, Magaly Medina was surprised and asked López if he did not know Arena Hash, a remembered band that Patricio Suárez-Vértiz joined in his youth. “No, (I’m) the worst”, said the youngwith sadness. “What a shame”, replied the TV host.

Later, Jackeline López said that she accepted the friend request of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and they began to talk. “That was the story, in December 2018,” added the young woman.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “Fame is the result of hard work”

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz works singing in concerts with his girlfriend

Show host Magaly Medina told Patricio Suarez-Vertiz that he had seen him singing with his girlfriend, Jackeline López, at various concerts.

“Sure, that’s right. I also sing in Spanish because the young man (Suárez Vértiz) likes Rafaela Carrà”, answered the partner of the former member of the now-defunct group Arena Hash.

In conversation with Magaly Medina, the couple made up of Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Jackeline López talked about their relationship. Photo: Capture Magaly TV, the firm

#Patricio #SuárezVértiz #introduces #girlfriend #reveals

The interpreter of “Disco Bar”, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, was invited to the last edition of “Magaly TV, la firme” and presented his couple, who commented, at first, that she was nervous before attending the television space because she thought that they had been called to show them an ampay. After hearing these words, Magaly Medina He managed to laugh and then asked Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and his new girlfriend how their sentimental relationship began.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “With Arena Hash we create the soundtrack of many people”

How did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz meet his new partner?

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz introduced his girlfriend for the first time under the name of jackeline lopez on national television Given this, Magaly Medina asked the Peruvian interpreter how long they have been in a relationship.

According to the young woman’s words, both have been in love for two years and it was the brother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz who began to conquer her insistently through social networks. Similarly, López pointed out that she did not know that the interpreter of “Disco Bar” was popular in the world of music.

“I was checking my Facebook and I received a friend request and I see a boy singing in the photo. As I have lived in Venezuela all my life, I did not know the musical environment of Peru and I said: ‘who will it be?’ I started watching his videos and I loved the music he made with his band ”, the young woman told

Given this, Magaly Medina was surprised and asked López if he did not know Arena Hash, a remembered band that Patricio Suárez-Vértiz joined in his youth. “No, (I’m) the worst”, said the youngwith sadness. “What a shame”, replied the TV host.

Later, Jackeline López said that she accepted the friend request of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother and they began to talk. “That was the story, in December 2018,” added the young woman.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz: “Fame is the result of hard work”

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz works singing in concerts with his girlfriend

Show host Magaly Medina told Patricio Suarez-Vertiz that he had seen him singing with his girlfriend, Jackeline López, at various concerts.

“Sure, that’s right. I also sing in Spanish because the young man (Suárez Vértiz) likes Rafaela Carrà”, answered the partner of the former member of the now-defunct group Arena Hash.

In conversation with Magaly Medina, the couple made up of Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Jackeline López talked about their relationship. Photo: Capture Magaly TV, the firm

#Patricio #SuárezVértiz #introduces #girlfriend #reveals