Patricio Suárez-Vértizyounger brother of the late singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, earned the affection and recognition of the public for being part of one of the most important pop rock bands in Peru: Sand Hash. As revealed by the 'Disco bar' performer, this group was born in the hallways of a prestigious school in San Isidro. In this educational institution, the former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' shared passageways with the members of the group; However, he never finished high school.

“Never (I finished school). I only have up to a second on average“, expressed Patricio Suárez-Vértiz in an interview with the program 'Día D'. Find out in which educational institution the former member of Arena Hash studied and the reason why he did not complete his school years.

At which school in San Isidro did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz study?

According to a report made by the 'Día D' program, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz attended primary school and part of secondary school at the María Reina Marianistas school in San Isidro. In said educational center, he shared folders and recess together with his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and his best friend, Arturo Pomar.

Arena Hash was born in the courtyard of said school. “Arena Hash was born here, on these school stairs,” commented the Peruvian singer.

Why did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz never finish school?

Although Patricio Suárez-Vértiz studied much of his school years at this school, he never finished his school years because he was expelled in the second year of high school.

“I was a child who stopped in my world (…). I was a completely distracted student. I was expelled from school due to my low grades, but Arena Hash took me in. In other words, I was not a person who left school to wander, but Arena Hash was a hard job, I just liked it,” the artist explained.

Although he was able to develop his professional career as an artist and soloist, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz never thought about resuming his missing school years, according to what he said. “I almost bought a certificate, but no,” he added.

