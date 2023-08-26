Patricio Suarez Vertiz He has made a strong comeback to Peruvian rock, whose genre conquered him when he was part of the group ‘Arena Hash’ with his brother Pedro Suarez Vertiz. In addition, his appearance with the song ‘Disco bar’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ caused many show venues to invite him to his set and Magaly Medina was one of them, where he introduced his girlfriend, Jackeline López, on national television.

The driver of ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘ revealed that it is the first time that the Peruvian composer has presented his partner publicly. On that occasion, Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Jackeline López told details of how their love story began, since when he met him he did not know of his fame in the local show.

How many years has Patricio Suárez Vértiz been with his girlfriend?

The singer-songwriter and his partner said that they get along very well, because she admires his career and respects the affection that the followers have for the former member of ‘Arena Hash’. They also mentioned that despite the short time to start their love story, both decided to take the next step in the relationship.

“We have been two years”revealed the national artist. Immediately, the version was confirmed by his partner, who assured “A year ago we lived together”.

Patricio Suárez Vértiz met Jackeline López through social networks. Photo: Jackeline Lopez/Facebook

How did the love story of Patricio Suárez Vértiz and his partner, Jackeline, begin?

Jackeline López recounted how she met Patricio Suárez Vértiz on social networks. However, she confessed that at first she hesitated to accept his friend request, since she did not know his career in Peruvian music.

“Patricio has captured me through social networks, through Facebook. I was checking my Facebook, a friend request appeared and I see that in the photo there is a boy singing. As I have lived in Venezuela all my life, I did not know much about the musical environment here (Peru)So I wondered who it will be. I saw his friends, and I loved the videos with his band. I accepted it (on Facebook) and we started talking. That was in December 2018.” said Jackeline Lopez.

Does Patricio Suárez Vértiz work with his partner?

In the same interview with Magaly Medina, Patricio Suárez Vértiz and her partner, Jackeline López, indicated that they make presentations together. Although it is true, he is a lover of Peruvian rock and she of heavy metal or heavy metal, but both sing in Spanish and English and classic songs by Rafaella Carrá.

