More than a month has passed since Pedro Suárez Vértiz died and the people closest to him declared war. Patricio Suárez Vértiz, the brother of the remembered national singer, attacked Robelo Calderón, Pedro's lifelong manager, because, despite all the time he knew him, he did not attend his wake or give his condolences to his mother, among other attitudes towards the people closest to her former client that leave much to be desired.

Likewise, Patricio revealed that Calderón did not invite any member of Arena Hash, that is, himself, Christian Meier and Arturo Pomar Jr., to the concert that will be held in tribute to the rocker who gave us classics like 'Cuéntame', 'When you think about coming back ', 'Talk Show', 'My car was a frog', among many others.

What did Patricio Suárez Vértiz say about Pedro Suárez Vértiz's manager?

During an interview with the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', Patricio Suárez Vértiz had harsh words against Robelo Calderonwho was his brother's lifelong manager, Pedro Suarez Vertizwhom he even knows from his time at Arena Hash.

This problem arose because neither Patricio, nor Christian Meier, nor Arturo Pomar Jr., original members of the band, were invited to the concert in tribute to PSV. “Mr. Robelo Calderón Miranda has to answer many questions. Those absent (from the concert) are Christian Meier, Arturo Pomar and whoever is speaking to you, we are Arena Hash”.

This information was corroborated by whoever was the group's drummer, Arturo Pomar Jr., who pointed out that he did not receive any invitation to the event to take place on February 16 at the San Marcos Stadium. “I didn't get the invitation, I would be lying to you if I said yes.”

Likewise, Patricio pointed out that Calderón was not present at his brother's wake, despite knowing him for several years. “He is a mysterious gentleman. He was not at my brother's wake. A person so close to him was not there. He didn't offer his condolences to my mother. He did not give his condolences to his artist's mother”, assured Suárez Vértiz.

Why did Patricio Suárez Vértiz fight with Robelo Calderón?

The absence of the members of Arena Hash at the tribute event to Pedro Suarez Vertiz For Patricio, it responds to a legal problem that, almost 40 years later, reappears. “They are legal problems of some productions that existed at the time with Arena Hash, but there have been some things that were not very clear. “All that has been very shady,” he began.

“Later we discovered that there were many irregularities in the management, as well as the name of Arena Hash, which was created, and I want Indecopi to listen to me well, by Pedro Suárez Vertiz and Arturo Pomar”said the singer, who is also a singer.

Finally, Patricio Suárez Vértiz hopes that everything raised at the concert for his brother will go to his family. “Let's celebrate Pedro that night, let's celebrate Pedro who gave us so much, let's dance, let's sing. I hope that the total of everything accumulated in that event goes, in full, into the hands of my brother's family”. And when asked if that would really happen, Patricio responded: “Only God knows, and I want to believe that he does.”

