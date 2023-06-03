Patricio Suarez-Vertiz He wasn’t happy with the “Big Chef: Celebrity” jury’s views on his Waldorf salad. The renowned Peruvian singer He has always been calm and collected during his participation in the cooking reality show, which has established him as one of the strongest participants. However, this time, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s brother disagreed with the judges, above all, with Giacomo Bocchio, who did not enjoy his dish. Given this, the national artist came out to defend his culinary preparation and hinted that the chef had favoritism for other contestants.

“My plate is tasty, what happens is that judge Giacomo still does not look at me as he looks at other contestants”he pointed Patricio Suarez-Vertiz. After that, he covered his mouth as if he had regretted his statements. What the interpreter said had an impact on social networks, since several users share the same opinion.

