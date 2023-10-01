It stays in the family. Patricio Suárez-Vértiz He confessed about his current relationship with his brother, also the singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. The ‘Disco Bar’ performer pointed out that during his presentations he also sings his brother’s songs and that it is by public request. In fact, he assured that, if he did not sing one of Pedro’s songs, his followers would ‘murder’ him, so he decided that every show he does will be shared with Pedro as his partner. Furthermore, Patricio decided to tell what are the three songs that he usually plays with his band.

“If I don’t sing a song by Pedro, people kill me. I sing ‘How are you doing, my love’, also ‘I would like to find someone who kisses like you’, but yes, always, when I go on stage, I share it with him,” he said to Trome.