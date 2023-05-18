During his time on the set of “Arriba mi gente”, Patricio Suarez Vertiznational rock singer and current contestant on the program “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, recounted the difficult moment that he had to live when he was financially poor in the United States.

Faced with the curiosity of Santi Lesmes and Fernando Díaz, Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s brother revealed: “I lived in a van. I parked in front of a church so that the little father would lend me the shower. The next day I was in front of a McDonald’s to have breakfast. I never lacked a place to sleep and a plate of food, which is the basics, and health, but, above all, mental health.” These statements left the program’s drivers surprised.

