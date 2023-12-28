Patricio Suárez-Vértiz arrived at the house of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz where he died this Thursday, December 28 at 6:55 am The interpreter of 'When you think about returning' died in the company of one of his children, the result of his relationship with Cynthia Martínez, in his home located in the Miraflores district due to cardiac arrest. Since the early hours of the morning, the press was waiting for a family member to provide information about his death. Patricio Suárez-Vértiz was the one who spoke to the media.

What did Patricio Suárez-Vértiz say about the death of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, accompanied by his friend Nina Mutal, testified to the press after leaving the house where his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died. The musician also remembered Pedro in the following way: “He decided to be happy…Until the last day he was very smiling…Until yesterday he was fine…He was a cool man, well…He was a musical genius.”

