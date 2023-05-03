The apparitions of Veronica Acosta on television they are counted. Sometimes she was encouraged to declare for the media about the relationships of her conceited patrick parody and she was always emphatic in defending her position. However, this time, she surprised by venturing into a new facet and appearing on the catwalks in front of the spotlight and on national television. The mommy of the popular ‘Pato’ was summoned by the designer Rosario de Armenteras for the parade to benefit the Magia Foundation and she did not disappoint.

“First time, really. It was my first time modeling, but when Rosario called me to support Magia for this beautiful cause, I really couldn’t say no even though I was nervous because I had never stepped on a catwalk”said Veronica Acosta. “To be honest, I arrived super cool, super cool me, but when I saw all the girls from Marina Mora, gigantic, very tall, I said: ‘How am I going to parade?'” She narrowed.

