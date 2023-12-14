Patricio Parodi is counting the days until Luciana Fuster's return to our country, scheduled for next Monday, December 18. The couple has been separated due to the many commitments that the model must fulfill as part of her reign at Miss Grand International. Despite this, now it seems that the reality boy could no longer go to meet his girlfriend at the airport, what happened? Keep reading and find out all the details.

Will Patricio Parodi not be able to see Luciana Fuster at the airport upon his return to Peru?

Despite Patricio Parodi's excitement at reuniting with Luciana Fuster after being separated for several weeks, a schedule problem would be generated that would prevent the influencer from meeting his goals and attending the beauty queen's welcome.

The model will set foot on Peruvian soil on Monday, December 18, a few days before theChristmas. But Parodi is a member of 'This is war', a television program that is broadcast live at the same time as Luciana's arrival.

For this reason, in the latest edition of the América Televisión reality show, the model also did not hesitate to ask the 'Boss' to grant him permission to go see his girlfriend: “Yes, (Luciana Fuster arrives in Peru) she arrives at 7 at night, so 'Boss', you already know.”

What did Jessica Newton say about Luciana Fuster's arrival in Peru?

Jessica NewtonHe told all his followers the exact date that Luciana Fuster would return to our country after obtaining the Miss Grand International crown.

“I know that I have you waiting to know when Luciana Fuster arrives, we will have her with us on December 17. So get ready because we are going to give all the details on the official page of Miss Peru next week,” the businesswoman detailed in her Instagram stories. Likewise, she clarified that on December 17 she will leave for Peru and will arrive in Lima on December 18 at 7:00 p.m.

