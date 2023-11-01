After Luciana Fuster will be crowned the new Miss Grand International 2023, her work schedule is tight due to the tour she is doing in Vietnam. Even her boyfriend Patricio Parodi and the director of the Organization Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, hope to see Isabella Menin’s successor for the end-of-year holidays. However, Patricio continues to make tourist visits to the Asian continent. Will he stay there to be with Luciana Fuster?

Will Patricio Parodi stay in Asia for Luciana Fuster?

On his official Instagram profile, Patricio shared videos of the participation of Luciana Fuster in the preliminary galas and the final of the Miss Grand International, a contest in which the beauty queen was the big winner. The users’ query would be answered with the post that Parodi left with a photograph at the Jorge Chávez airport.



“Bye Lima, see you in a few weeks“, it reads. Therefore, although Patricio Parodi did not confirm the exact date that he would return, it is estimated that it will be mid-November.

Patricio Parodi is visiting various countries in Asia. Photo: Instagram

How was the emotional farewell between Luciana and Patricio after the Miss Grand?

Patricio Parodi He accompanied Luciana Fuster in the final of Miss Grand International 2023 and managed to see her triumphing on stage. After the ceremony, the reality boy shared an emotional video in which he is seen together with his girlfriend, who will now have to tour Asia for two years and they will be apart during that time.

In this context, the model left him some emotional farewell words and thanked him for accompanying her while she fulfills her dream. “I love you, king of my life. She really needed that hug too. Thank you for accompanying me in this dream and understanding everything,” she indicated.

