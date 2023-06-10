Raphael Cardozo He returned to the reality show “This is war” on Thursday, June 8. After his entry, the Brazilian immediately requested the expulsion of the popular ‘Pato’ Parodi. “I have the freedom to remove a person from this program. Patricio, bye. He’s in my contract, get out,” he said. Although Luciana’s partner thought it was a joke at first, the court later supported the decision of Cachaza’s ex-partner. “I’m leaving this studio today, they forget about me in ‘EEG’, they forget about me in ‘Dance with me’ and I also tell the producer Silvana that she is not making any appointments for me on the weekend, “said the peruvian model with obvious annoyance.

One day after this incident, one of the producers of “This is war” Silvana Vega tried to communicate with the popular ‘Pato’ by telephone. Although the reality boy answered only one of the insistent calls that the production made him, then he decided to turn off his cell phone. “If you have something with Rafael (Cardozo), with Peter (Fajardo), it is your problem that should be solved, but, at least don’t cut me off. So many years for you to act that way with me, Patricio”, held.

