In the last show This is war, the host Gigi Miter was outraged at the attitude of reality boys. In the video you can see Hugo Garcia, Said Palao and Patricio Parodi without masks and blowing to show his followers how cold it was in Utah.

The video was about Said Palao and his daughter’s mother after a food claim. Within the topic, a small segment was seen where competitors make that demonstration. At that, Gigi made several outraged comments.

“I can not believe it. I assume and want to think that they are already vaccinated and already have antibodies. It’s not that they got vaccinated and the next day (they say): ‘Blow’. What’s wrong! ”, Said the driver.

It should be noted that Amor y Fuego was absent for a week due to the fact that three workers from its program were infected with COVID-19. “We are back on your screen after a few days of putting them to safety. At first we thought it was just one member of our team, but it turns out that three of us fell, “said Rodrigo this Monday, April 5.

Given the problem that the program had, the drivers were surprised at such an irresponsible act. “We have also been infected here. What’s wrong with them, I can’t believe it ”, expressed the host.

